By Sunday Ani

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said that the new opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) does not have the capacity to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

It noted that the current presidential aspirants in the ranks of the coalition are individuals with questionable characters who are inextricably linked to the insatiable pursuit of state capture.

A statement by the Deputy President General of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, noted that the assembly of candidates is unfortunately marred by their alleged records of corruption, extreme proclivity for political power, and covert sponsorship of violence in Nigeria. “In no uncertain terms, we assert that the ADC is a certified congregation of strange bedfellows, united by a singular, nefarious agenda of state capture, against the collective interests of Nigerians, and it manifestly lacks the requisite capacity to unseat and dislodge an incumbent President as fortified as Bola Tinubu,” he said.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns the assemblage of corrupt politicians within the ADC, and we echo the sentiments of many Nigerians, particularly Ndigbo, who are profoundly disenchanted by this coalition. The unpardonable sins of Atiku Abubakar against the South East during the 2022 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries will be revisited, and he shall be met with the consequences of his own decisions. Nasir El-Rufai must account for his role in the systematic carnage and periodic massacres of Igbo Christians in Southern Kaduna during his tenure as the state governor from 2015 to 2023. The troubling question remains: why did the Southern Kaduna crisis abate with El-Rufai’s departure from office? Furthermore, former Transport Minister Chibuike Amaechi must explain to the Igbo people why he, as transport minister, gave approval for standard gauge rail lines for other regions while relegating the Eastern region to a single gauge line, a project which he abandoned unfinished.”

He added, “At the appropriate time, all ADC presidential aspirants will be reminded of their transgressions against the South East. In light of the sentiments expressed, Ohanaeze reaffirmed its earlier position that the Igbo support for President Tinubu remains sacrosanct. We categorically refute any endorsement of the ADC in the forthcoming 2027 elections. During the recent Igbo Day celebrations in Asaba, Delta State, Igbo leaders from diverse backgrounds convened and collectively resolved to withdraw support from the opposition parties in favour of the current administration under President Tinubu. This collective decision is steadfast and will not be altered.

“It’s imperative that this stark reality be conveyed to the leaders of the ADC coalition. The prevailing truths on the ground are sobering and underpinned by irrefutable evidence. Many close ministers and associates of President Tinubu have garnered the trust and confidence of Nigerians through exemplary performances across essential sectors, such as security, road infrastructure development, and groundbreaking policies in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The challenges for ADC’s northern leaders to secure a victory in the North are insurmountable.”

He further stated, “Dr Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence, and Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, National Security Adviser, are well-positioned to eclipse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the North East and Nasir El-Rufai in the North West, thus facilitating a resounding victory for President Tinubu in 2027. In the South East, the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, alongside other Igbo leaders and South East governors, will dutifully deliver the South East zone to ensure President Tinubu’s success. In the Niger Delta, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, fortified by their respective governors, have already garnered the support of the Niger Delta populace for the impending victory of President Tinubu.

“Furthermore, Ohanaeze feels compelled to communicate a pressing matter to President Tinubu regarding the urgent need for federal agencies to disclose the withheld forensic investigation reports concerning the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Allegations have emerged implicating Mrs Judith Amaechi, wife of Chibuike Amaechi, of engaging in alleged dubious dealings within the NDDC, as alleged by Wike. The accusation that Mrs Amaechi collected exorbitant monthly payments totalling ₦48 billion for non-existent projects aimed at training women’s groups in the Niger Delta is a most serious claim that warrants immediate scrutiny and cannot be overlooked by President Tinubu’s administration.”