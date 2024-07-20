Ogboinbiri community shutdown Agip facility over arrest of Chiefs, others

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The people of Ogboinbiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have shut down facilities operated by Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over an alleged unlawful arrest of their chiefs and youth president by the Nigeria Police Force on the orders of the Bayelsa State Government.

The protesting elders, youths, and women of the community displaying placards with inscriptions such as “Deputy Governor, Don’t Destroy Ogboinbiri community”, “Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, release our Chiefs and Leaders from detention”, and “The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State should be held responsible for whatever thing that happens in Ogboinbiri Community”.

The protesting indigenes of the crude oil-rich community said the choice of the community as King, Ben Okosughe was wrongfully suspended by the state government.

According to them, some of the chiefs, the Community Development Chairman, and the Youth President were in Yenagoa on Friday and were arrested at the premises of the State High by the Police over unfounded allegations that are yet to be established.

As a result, it was gathered that the community has shut down the facilities which have crippled activities of NAOC in the area, demanding the immediate release of their chiefs, CDC Chairman, and youth president.

They appealed to the deputy governor not to destroy the Ogboinbiri community because of his favourtism.

Speaking shortly after the protest, a community member, Owei Jackson said the people would not vacate the oil facility.

“The state government should go and ask the oil company; they know that we are a peaceful people. Whenever we disagree with them, we settle it internally. So, the governor should also know that whatever kingship conflict we have we can settle it internally.

The woman former leader of the community, Mrs. Beauty Okia said the state government should be neutral in the dispute

“I am using this opportunity to appeal to the deputy governor of Bayelsa State to, as a matter of urgency, release our king, chiefs, and youth president because we don’t want a situation that will push us into fighting each other. We want to continue to live in peace and harmony, just the way we have been living together as a family.”

However, an official in the office of the deputy governor who absolved him of being party to the arrest of some people from the community said there is no basis for protest because the deputy governor has been neutral in the case.

The official who referred to a press statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant on media to the deputy governor, Doubra Atasi pointed out that the deputy governor waded into the crisis and directed the feuding parties to close ranks.

He said the resolution was for the parties to maintain the status quo ante, stressing that the deputy governor is desirous for peace to return to the community.