By Rita Ugo

The Chairman of Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu State, Dr Michael Uche Ogalla has awarded scholarship for masters programme to a First Class graduate of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), Abugu Jude Obinna.

The 25-year-old graduate, who is presently doing his National Youth Service Corp programme, was the best graduating student of Political Science for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Dr Ogalla announced the scholarship when Abugu paid him a courtes visit at the Council Secretariat. The visit was led by the Special Adviser to the Executive Chairman on Diaspora Matters, Hon Onu Cyril Chinedu. The young graduate said he came to thank the Council chairman for personally attending the convocation ceremony. He described Ogalla as an education- friendly leader, whose passion for youth empowerment remains profound.

The counil boss applauded Abugu’s outstanding academic performance, stressing that he brought great honour to the people of Igbo-Eze North.

He further promised that his administration would continue to encourage brilliant students of the area in their pursuit of academic excellence.

Abugu said he wants to lecture, and described the scholarship award for a masters programme as a boost to his career. The first class graduate promised to utilise effectively the study scholarship awarded to him.

He recalled the challenging times he faced in school after the death of his mother during his first year. According to him, he recorded the lowest grade the following semester as he missed a lot of quizes and class assignment.

He said in spite of these pressures, he never thought of quitting. He further thanked his dad and other relations for their support during this difficult period.

On the way forward, he said, “no other career appeals to me as much as lecturing does. The scholarship came as a shock to me, I am really thankful to my local government chairman for celebrating my academic feat in such a massive and generous way.

Also speaking, the SPA to the Executive Chairman of Igbo-Eze North on Diaspora Matters, Hon Onu Cyril, said Ogalla has proven to be a visionary political leader that places high premium on capacity building and human resource development.

“Your empathy, your vision, and your dedication have made you more than just a leader, you are a father to the fatherless, a beacon of hope to the hopeless, an inspiration to the younger generation and a builder of legacies”, he noted.

He said Ogalla would be remembered as the man that changed the story of Igbo-Eze North Local Government, by bringing massive infrastructural development in the communities.

In a time when hope can seem distant, you have become our shining light, rekindling dreams and opening doors of opportunities for the next generation, Onu added.