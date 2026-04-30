Odunzeh applauds ADC leadership over Supreme Court victory

A leading aspirant for the Orlu Senatorial seat ahead of the 2027 general elections, Hon Uche Ben Odunzeh, has commended the recent Supreme Court judgement that reaffirmed the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), describing the decision as a defining moment in the party’s evolution and a significant boost for democratic integrity in Nigeria.

In a detailed statement issued on Thursday, Odunzeh expressed profound satisfaction with the apex court’s ruling, which restored the Senator David Mark-led leadership of ADC.

He noted that it has laid to rest lingering uncertainties surrounding the party’s leadership structure. According to him, the verdict not only validates the legitimacy of the David Mark led National Working Committee (NWC) but also signals a new era of unity, discipline, and purposeful direction within the ADC.

Odunzeh extended warm congratulations to the NWC, praising its members for their resilience, strategic patience, and commitment to due process throughout the legal contest. He emphasized that their ability to remain steadfast in the face of internal and external pressures demonstrates a level of political maturity necessary for building a formidable and credible political platform.

“The Supreme Court judgement is more than a legal victory; it is a triumph of justice, order, and democratic principles. It sends a clear message that institutions matter, and that adherence to the rule of law remains the cornerstone of sustainable political development,” Odunzeh stated.

He cited that the likes of Rabiu Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Rotimi Amaechi, among others in the ADC resonates hope in the hearts of populated Nigerians for a change.

Turning his attention to the state level, the senatorial hopeful also lauded the Imo State leadership of the party for maintaining cohesion and focus despite the challenges posed by the leadership dispute. He acknowledged their role in preserving the party’s grassroots strength, noting that their consistency has kept the ADC visible and relevant across various communities in the state.

He further remarked that the judgement comes at a critical time when political parties are repositioning ahead of future elections, stressing that the ADC is now better placed to consolidate its structures and expand its influence both within Imo State and across the nation.

Odunzeh called on party faithful, stakeholders, and supporters to seize the moment by closing ranks and channeling their energies toward strengthening the party. He urged members to avoid divisive tendencies and instead embrace dialogue, reconciliation, and collective action in pursuit of shared goals.

“This is a time for healing and rebuilding. The distractions of the past must give way to a renewed commitment to service, inclusiveness, and strategic growth. We must harness this momentum to deepen our grassroots engagement and present a compelling alternative to the Nigerian electorate,” he added.

Reiterating his ambition to represent Orlu Zone in the Senate, Odunzeh outlined his vision of responsive leadership anchored on accountability, youth empowerment, infrastructural development, and economic revitalization. He assured constituents that his aspiration is driven by a genuine desire to address pressing socio-economic challenges and to amplify the voices of the people at the national level.

For Ben Odunzeh and his supporters, the judgement represents not just closure, but a fresh beginning, one that could redefine the trajectory of the ADC and reshape political dynamics in Orlu Senatorial District and beyond.