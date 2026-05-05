Obi quit ADC out of fear of Atiku – Party chieftain Fabiyi

By Seyi Babalola

Oladimeji Fabiyi, the African Democratic Congress’s Deputy National Financial Secretary, has stated that former Anambra governor Peter Obi left the party due to his fear of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Fabiyi revealed this on Tuesday during a live interview on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ show.

According to him, Obi and the previous NNPP Presidential candidate, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, desired a coronation.

“Peter Obi left the ADC because he was so scared of Atiku Abubakar. Obi and Kwankwaso wanted to bring in a coronation.

“Let me make this abundantly clear. This has nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar.

“What Atiku did was to call for the convergence of all opposition elements. It started from PDP, and he rallied every individual.

“He convinced them. That is leadership. If they cannot give it to him, we will give it to him, and he should give it to himself.

“The only way this government of Tinubu can be pushed out is to bring all the opposition elements together, and that was what Atiku did.

“And if some people are now misconstruing that, I don’t know where that is coming from,” Fabiyi said.