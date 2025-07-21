• Withdraw threat to ex-LP presidential candidate or face legal action –Falana

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, George Onyejiuwa, Owerri, Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

More reactions have trailed the comment by Governor Monday Okpebholo that former Anambra State governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi is not welcomed in the state without his approval.

In separate reactions, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana and the Ogbako Ndígbo Nile Worldwide knocked the governor.

The Edo State Government has, however, clarified that Governor Okpebholo did not issue any form of threat to Mr. Obi, but only emphasised the need for high-profile individuals, particularly politically exposed persons, to notify and seek security clearance before embarking on any public engagements within the state.

Regardless of the clarification, Edo State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Jarret Tenebe has insisted that the governor was right with his no clearance, no visit order because there were lots of persons like the former Anambra State governor.

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, also advised Mr. Obi to notify state governors ahead of any political visits within their states.

During a political rally in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area, Okpebholo warned that Obi must not enter Edo State without prior notification or security clearance. He warned that if he did, the former presidential candidate should accept whatsoever happens to him.

“There’s a new sheriff in town. He cannot just come into Edo without informing me. His security will not be guaranteed. If anything happens to him here, he will have himself to blame. I’m not joking,” he said.

“As the chief security officer of Edo State, it is the governor’s constitutional responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of all residents and visitors alike. This duty includes ensuring that adequate security measures are put in place during high-profile visits or events that may attract large crowds or media attention. When such protocols are ignored, it creates serious security vulnerabilities, not only for the visitor but also for citizens who may be caught in avoidable threats.

“Governor Okpebholo’s position is particularly relevant in light of the rising attacks and abductions of religious leaders, especially Catholic priests and Christian clerics.

“Edo State has witnessed its share of these tragic incidents, including the abduction of seminarians and the killing of clergy in recent years. Public donations made to churches, hospitals, or other faith-based institutions, while noble in intent, must be approached with caution and in full consultation with the appropriate security channels, to avoid exposing these institutions and their leaders to further danger.” The statement explained that the governor’s comments on the need for discretion in public is rooted in both security intelligence and moral responsibility.

“The Holy Scripture reminds us that giving is best done in private as Jesus admonished us in Matthew 6: 2 – 4 that, “when you give to the needy, do not announce it with trumpet…but when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, so that your giving may be in secret. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.

“In today’s volatile security environment, this wisdom cannot be overstated. Governor Okpebholo is not Peter Obi, who, as Governor of Anambra State, detained Nasir El-Rufai when he visited.

“Furthermore, the governor’s concerns should not be twisted for political mileage by individuals seeking to score cheap points. The State Government will not fold its arms and allow politically motivated activities to endanger lives. We expect leaders, no matter how highly placed, to align with the protocols and security realities of the areas they visit.

“Governor Okpebholo is committed to a safe and inclusive Edo State for all. His administration is working tirelessly to address the insecurity it inherited, and his call for coordination and orderliness should be seen as a measure of responsible governance, not hostility.

“The Edo State Government will continue to welcome all well-meaning Nigerians, provided appropriate security and procedural protocols are respected,” the statement added.

The APC state chairman, Mr. Tenebe said the governor was right because there were lots of persons that the former Anambra State governor had offended that might want to seek revenge.

“There had been a series of criticisms about the statement made by our Governor, Monday Okpebholo, where he said Peter Obi should take permission before he lands in the state.

“I think the governor was right in saying that because of the kind of hatred people have for Obi in this state including me.

“And when you have people with hatred like that, it is better Obi informed the governor so that people like us would be sent on an errand before he comes to Edo and possibly go back.

“So, I am sure that was the reason the governor made that comment. And, he is correct and we support whatever he says. Whatever anybody is saying, is just rubbish.”

Tenebe also said the presence of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) cannot be tolerated in the state.

“I am also sending a message to those who call themselves ADC in Edo State that they should be very careful because we only have PDP remaining and not ADC in Edo.

“So, if you want to identify with ADC, you have to leave Edo for us. That is my message to all of them.”

He spoke shortly after the party announced the result of its primary for Ovia Federal constituency and Edo Central senatorial district by-election, respectively in Benin.

But in a statement, yesterday, ADC interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, expressed concern that while campaigns for the 2027 polls have not started, APC governors were already issuing restriction orders on some opposition leaders not to visit their state. Therefore, he called on the international community to pay attention to developments in Nigeria in the run-up to the 2027 polls.

“The African Democratic Congress condemns the restriction order issued on Peter Obi. This is not the first time. It is becoming a pattern for APC governors to make the kind of pronouncements credited to Governor Okpebholo, declaring that Mr. Obi or opposition leaders are not welcome in their state. This is not democratic and it is a very dangerous pattern.

“Nigeria is a free country, and every citizen of Nigeria has the right to go anywhere in this country.We don’t need a visa in our country. We don’t need anybody’s permission to go to any part of our country. This also speaks to an authoritarian instinct among some of these governors of the APC. And we believe that this can only get worse, if it’s not nipped in the board.

“This kind of statement sounds more like a monarchical statement, rather than a democratic statement and it is dangerous for democracy. And we in the ADC, we are alarmed, we are worried that we have not even started big political activities.

“We have not started campaigns and already our governors are saying that some leaders of our parties are not welcome in their respective states.

The states don’t belong to them. The states belong to Nigerian people. So we are concerned and want to put it on record to every Nigerian and international community to follow what is going on in Nigeria.

“Having failed to turn Nigeria into one-party states, now the strategy is to begin to intimidate and issue threats and warnings that we cannot come to their state. This is unacceptable. We will go anywhere in Nigeria that we want because Nigeria is a free country.”

Reacting, Mr. Falana, in a statement yesterday, condemned the governor’s comments, describing them as a direct violation of fundamental rights enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights instruments.

“The threat to Mr Peter Obi’s life by the so-called ‘new sheriff in town’ contravenes Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as Article 4 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, both of which guarantee the right to life.”

Falana emphasised that under Section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution, the security and welfare of citizens remain the primary responsibility of the government, urging Governor Okpebholo to publicly retract the threat, issue an apology to Obi, and affirm his safety within Edo State.

Falana also advised that if the governor fails to withdraw the statement, Obi should seek legal redress by filing a suit at the Federal High Court in Benin to enforce his fundamental rights.

“Mr Obi should act with utmost urgency in view of the prevalence of mob justice and other forms of extrajudicial killings in the country,” he said.

Similarly, Ogbako Ndígbo Nile Worldwide, said it was unfortunate that a governor could make such a “thoughtless and inflammatory” statement.

President-General of the Group, Amb Akpelu Azuka, in a statement in Owerri, Imo State, condemned what he described as a thoughtless, and a recurring pattern of hate speech, ethnic provocation, public ridicule directed against Igbo.

“It is highly regrettable that some individuals entrusted with leadership positions continue to fan the embers of ethnic division through provocative and inflammatory utterances. The Igbo people are known to be peace-loving, law-abiding, and industrious citizens who contribute immensely to nation-building. Any attempt to vilify or target our people under the guise of political disagreement must be seen for what it is—irresponsible and unacceptable,” the statement reads.

The organisation expressed concern that Governor Okpebholo’s misguided comment, coming at a time the country is grappling with heightened insecurity and fragile national unity, is both reckless and disappointing.

It called on patriotic and peace-loving citizens of Edo State to reject such divisive rhetoric and instead support messages that foster national harmony and mutual respect.

Dr Azuka warned that no tribe has a monopoly on violence and that Igbo will never fold their hands while their dignity is being trampled on or their lives endangered without just cause. It called on President Bola Tinubu and all relevant security agencies to closely monitor and caution public office holders and community leaders who repeatedly use their platforms to incite ethnic tension or undermine national peace.