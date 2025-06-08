From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, has resolved the communal dispute in Iguovbiobo Community in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State after due consultation with elders of the community.

The Obazelu of Benin, Chief Osaro Idah, who conveyed Oba Ewuare’s decision during a Peace and Conflict Resolution Committee meeting in the presence of Iguovbiobo elders in the Oba’s Palace in Benin City, affirmed the appointment of the Okaighele (youth head) of the community, Mr Augustine Evbuomwan, who was cautioned not to disrespect elders and urged to collaborate with them, especially in decision-making.

Citing the collective affirmation of elders of Iguovbiobo Community, Chief Idah noted that Mr Augustine Evbuomwan’s appointment by the departed Odionwere of the community, Pa. Osaghae Jacob, who passed away in April 2024, subsists, pending the appointment of a new Odionwere by the Oba over the area at the appropriate time.

Some elders of Iguovbiobo, Pa. Omoragbon Ogbeide, Pa. Osagie Jonathan, Pa. John Uwadiae, Nosakhare Ugowe, and Augustine Evbuomwan, the Okaighele of the community, thanked the Oba of Benin for his intervention that has brought relief to them.

They also promised to work with the Okaighele of the community, Augustine Evbuomwan, who vowed to work with elders and the Oba’s Palace for the overall well-being of Iguovbiobo people and development of the community.