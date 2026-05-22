Oba of Benin pushes for artefacts repatriation

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has held high-level discussions with the Chief Executive Officer and Secretary-General of Rotary International, John Hewko, at his palace in Benin City as part of efforts to strengthen collaboration for the repatriation of over 3,000 looted Benin artefacts.

The meeting focused on advancing international support for the return of the treasured artefacts, many of which are currently in the possession of private collectors and foreign museums following the 1897 British invasion of the Benin Royal Court.

Oba Ewuare II, while receiving the members of the delegation at his palace in Benin City, called on Rotarians to leverage their membership strength across the world and join forces with the Benin Royal Court in driving the cultural advocacy.

“Many of our artefacts are in the hands of private collectors in America. I know that because I have seen them.

“Members of the Rotary Club are all over the place. I would like you to join forces to go, engage your European counterparts, inform them that you are collaborating with the Benin Royal Court towards the return of about 3000 artefacts that are out there,” the first class traditional ruler said.

Earlier in his remarks, Hewko extolled Oba Ewuare’s commitment in promoting peace and mediation over disputes in Edo State and beyond.

He said: “Your Royal Majesty, it is with great pleasure to be here in your Kingdom. I bring you greetings from Rotary International and on behalf of the 1.2 million Rotarians around the world.

“The concept of peace is extraordinarily important to us and the good work and the service that you do in your kingdom. We commend you for continuing to promote peace, bringing communities and the people together, especially in a world that is so divided; many challenges to confront,” Hewko said.