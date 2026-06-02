NUT takes protest to Lagos Assembly, demands release of abducted Oyo teachers, pupils

By Lukman Olabiyi

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos State Wing, has joined its counterparts across the country in a solidarity walk to demand the immediate release of teachers and students abducted in Oriire, Ogbomoso area of Oyo State.

The union also called on the Federal Government to immortalise the slain teacher, Michael Oyedokun, compensate his family, and fully sponsor the education of the abducted schoolchildren upon their release.

Speaking during the procession, which commenced from the Ikeja Under Bridge and terminated at the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alausa, the Chairman of NUT Lagos State, Hassan Akintoye, described the growing insecurity across the country as a national crisis affecting all segments of society.

Akintoye urged the government to take decisive and proactive measures to tackle insecurity and ensure the safe and immediate rescue of the abducted teachers and pupils.

He stressed that the continued attacks on schools and educators pose a serious threat to the nation’s education sector and the future of its children.

Receiving the protesters at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa commended the teachers for their peaceful advocacy and solidarity with the victims and their families.

Obasa noted that safeguarding lives and property is a collective responsibility, while emphasizing the need for greater attention to calls for the establishment of state police as part of efforts to strengthen security across the country.

He lauded the union for lending its voice to the campaign for the release of the captives and assured them that their concerns would continue to resonate at relevant levels of government.

The solidarity walk formed part of a nationwide campaign by the NUT to draw attention to the plight of the abducted teachers and schoolchildren and to press for urgent action to address the worsening security challenges facing the education sector

Yahoo Mail: Search, organise, conquer