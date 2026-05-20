NURTW chieftain arraigned for alleged killing of dispatch rider

By Lukman Olabiyi

A 55-year-old chieftain of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Shamsudeen Oladiti, popularly known as “Shamelon”, has been arraigned before the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, for the involuntary manslaughter of a dispatch motorcycle rider, Ramon Imam.

The defendant was arraigned on three counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and attempted murder, preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

The prosecution counsel, Jubril Kareem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between August 27 and September 17, 2025.

Kareem told Justice Olawale Alebiosu that the defendant and others still at large, on September 17, 2025, at about 10 am, conspired among themselves to commit a felony.

He said that the incident took place at Lewis Street, Lagos Island.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant, on September 17, 2025, at about 3 pm, caused the death of Imam by beating him with fist blows and several strikes to his head and face.

Kareem also told the court that on August 27, 2025, at about 10 am, Oladiti attempted to murder one Samuel Omale by beating him with fist blows, which caused him severe injury, at Lewis Street, Lagos Island.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 224, 411 and 230 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Following his plea, the defence counsel, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, informed the court of an application for bail, dated April 27, 2026.

Ajanaku told the court that the application had been served on the prosecution and that the prosecution had confirmed the same.

He said, “May we humbly place an application for bail, same has been served and my learned friend has confirmed same.”

In response, Kareem acknowledged service of the bail application and said he had no objection.

But he pointed out that, on the face of the application, the defence counsel wanted the court to direct the correctional centre to confirm the medical status of the defendant.

Ajanaku confirmed the same and urged the court to grant the application for the correctional centre to confirm the medical status of the defendant.

In a short ruling, Justice Alebiosu granted the application and ordered the controller of the correctional centre at Kirikiri to confirm the medical status of Oladiti at the Lagos State Government hospital.

The court had earlier rejected the bail application of the defendant based on some errors.

The case was adjourned till June 15, 2026, for trial.