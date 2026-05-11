NSCDC intercepts vandals of railway infrastructure

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS) has intercepted a criminal syndicate specialising in the vandalism and illegal transportation of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) infrastructure.

The operation led to the arrest of two key suspects and the recovery of a significant cache of stolen railway sleepers along the Bauchi-Kano Road.

In a statement, the operation followed a direct marching order from the commandant general, who recently mandated the SIS to relocate to Bauchi State. This strategic deployment was aimed at dismantling criminal syndicates that have been damaging, removing, and transporting critical railway infrastructure under the guise of the legitimate contractors approved by the federal government .

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of vandalised materials from the Tafawa-Balewa Local Government Area, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad intercepted a Peugeot Boxer vehicle (Registration No: KMC-366-TE).

Upon inspection, the statement, maintained, the vehicle was found to be heavily laden with suspected vandalised railway sleepers destined for an unknown location in Kano State.

“Two individuals were apprehended at the scene: Alzuma Yakubu (65), the driver of the vehicle, and Ismail Muhammad (32), the self-acclaimed owner of the stolen materials.

Both the vehicle and the recovered railway infrastructure have been taken into custody as exhibits” NSCDC, said.

According to the statement, the successful intervention is a direct result of the proactive leadership of the Commandant General of NSCDC, Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi. Following a formal alarm raised by the governor of Bauchi State regarding the potential hijacking of federal government’s contracts by unscrupulous elements acting under the guise of government approved agents, the Commandant General issued a decisive marching order.

Audi mandated the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad (SIS), under the tactical command of Commandant Apollos Dandaura, to relocate to Bauchi State.

“The mission was clear: to bring a “grand halt” to the systematic destruction and removal of railway infrastructure along the Bauchi-Gombe corridor” the corps said.

The statement also noted that the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad (SIS) commander confirmed that the suspects are currently in custody and are providing useful information. The squad, the corps said, is working to unravel the wider criminal network, including the identification of secret warehouses used to stockpile stolen materials before they are moved across state lines.

“The NSCDC remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI). The corps warns all vandals and illegal scrap dealers that the Bauchi-Gombe axis is no longer a safe haven for their activities” the corps explained.