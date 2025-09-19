From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Gombe State Command, has paraded six suspects arrested for exhuming and mutilating the remains of an 85-year-old man for alleged ritual purposes.

According to the Command, the arrests followed credible intelligence that led to a joint operation by officers from the State Command Headquarters and Gadam Division on 11th September 2025.

The suspects, identified as Adamu Umar (22), Umar Jibrin Aboki (21), Abdullahi Umar Dauda (17), Muhammed Isa Chindo (28), Kawuji Sarki (39), and Manu Sale (23), allegedly desecrated the grave of late Mallam Manu Wanzam, who was buried on 9 September at Gadam North Cemetery in Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Parading the suspects before newsmen on Friday in Gombe, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) Buhari Saad disclosed that preliminary investigation revealed that Kawuji Sarki contracted Muhammed Isa Chindo, who in turn recruited the others. They were promised N500,000 each to exhume the corpse and harvest its eyes. The suspects reportedly carried out the act before reburying the remains.

During an interview with newsmen, the team leader, Muhammed Isa Chindo, admitted to orchestrating the act. He said, “We were contracted by one Aliyu of Kalajanga community in Gadam ward of Kwami LGA. He promised that each of us would given N500,000 after removing delivering the eyes of a dead man. I gathered the boys because the offer was tempting, but I regret my actions. We delivered the eyes and were waiting for payment before we were arrested. Now Aliyu has escaped. It was desperation and greed that pushed me. I know we have offended God and the law”.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC confirmed that all six suspects confessed to the crime, while efforts are ongoing to arrest Aliyu, an accomplice still at large.

According to Buhari, the Gombe state Commandant of corp, Jibrin Idris, condemned the act, describing it as “inhuman and unacceptable”. He assured residents that the command remains committed to protecting lives and property and warned others against engaging in ritual practices. He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to security agencies.