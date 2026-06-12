NPFL schedules orientation for newly promoted clubs

A one day orientation workshop for the four newly promoted clubs to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has been scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026.

Chief Operating Officer of the NPFL, Davidson Owumi, in the letter, explained that the purpose of the orientation session is to acquaint the clubs on the operations of the top-tier league.

“We bring you compliments of the Board, Management and Staff of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), and wish to congratulate you on your promotion to the elite football league in Nigeria.

“Consequently, the management of the NPFL wishes to invite you to an interactive orientation and induction seminar, to enable us educate and enlighten you on the demands and operational requirements of the NPFL”, Owumi wrote in the invitation extended to Sporting Lagos, Ranchers Bees, Inter Lagos and Doma United.

The clubs are to be represented by two officials not below the ranks of Chairman and General Manager. The NPFL said the club representatives would be expected to seek clarifications on any issues they may find confusing.

“We will be providing them copies of the NPFL Frameworks and Rules as well as take them through Club Licensing Regulations implementation, especially on the areas of financial health to meet contractual terms with personnel, infrastructure and administration”, the NPFL stated.

The workshop is the first in a series of pre-season activities planned towards the start of the 2026/27 season.