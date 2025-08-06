From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The National leader of the African Democratic Congress and the only elected National Assembly member in the party, Hon Leke Abejide has said those who are planning to use the party for coalition in the 2027 general elections are day dreamers and selfish politicians who have no better plans for the country.

Abejide who is the House of Reps member representing Yagba Federal constituency ( Kogi state) while addressing newsmen yesterday described the coalition forces as” unknown meddlesome interlopers who can not even win their ward how much more their state”

The House of Reps member who was visibly angry at the way he said they came to hijack the ADC without following due process said it was so funny that a group of people will just invade the party and hijack it from people who formed and funded the party from the scratch.

According to him, there was no consultation with anyone before they came , hijacked the party and floated an interim executives to carry out their selfish agenda stressing that Raphael Nwosu , the National chairman of the party was treacherous in handing over the party to the coalition.

Abejide said according to the party constitution,National Executive Council is the highest organ of the party that can ratify any decision of the party but stressed that there was no time NEC meeting was called to discuss of any issue of such.

In his words” the National chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu only informed me that some people wanted to defect into the party, and naturally as a political party who needed more people I was happy,not knowing they have an hidden agenda to take over the party completely from us

” How can a tenant who pleaded to rent a house from the landlord suddenly becomes the landlord? It sounds so funny, these are unknown meddlesome interlopers who can not even win their wards, how much more their state

” By the grace of God I am still the national leader of the ADC , how can David Mark said he is a leader in a party he did not build? How can Tunde Ogbeha be the leader of my party in my state? Where were they when we toiled to build and fund the party?

“There is no vacancy for coalition in ADC let them go and do their coalition in ADA which they can control, as for ADC, their ambition is dead on arrival” he said

On his purported suspension from the party for indulging in anti party activities, he retorted” how can Kingsley Ogah who i brought into the party and made him state chairman singlehandedly said he suspended me when my ward has not done so”

“For your information, Kingsley Ogah for his various misconducts, has been expelled from the party through his ward and his expulsion has been ratified. He can therefore not make any claim to be the chairman anymore”

On the allegation that he was fraternizing with the ruling party he said how will he have carried out substantial projects worth billions of naira in his constituency without fraternizing with the APC stressing that politics is meant to develop the people and not to destroy the people.

He however said his romance with the APC was just purely to bring development to his people and not for any personal again saying he still remains in ADC

“Those who said I have decamped to the APC are rabble rouser,I am still a bonafide member of the ADC,let them go and check all my record at the National Assembly, I am the only elected member of the party and I still remains so.

“The fact is that, those behind this misinformation are those who came to forcefully take over the party,they have shown their character of having a hidden agenda, I can not work with them and I will approach the court of law to challenge them,” he added