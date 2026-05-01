No hiding place for Bello Turji anymore — Military

By Lawrence Agbo

The Nigerian military has declared that notorious bandit leader Bello Turji can no longer evade justice, insisting that ongoing operations will eventually lead to his arrest.

The warning was issued by Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, during the monthly briefing on the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across the country.

Onoja said intelligence-driven military operations were steadily tightening around Turji and other criminal elements, stressing that while the bandit leader might continue trying to avoid capture, he would not remain beyond the reach of security forces forever.

According to him, the Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring that Turji is brought to justice and made to answer for his crimes.

The military spokesman maintained that there was no safe haven left for the wanted bandit kingpin, noting that security agencies were intensifying surveillance and coordinated offensives in affected areas.

Speaking further, Onoja addressed concerns surrounding the ongoing closed-door trial of alleged coup plotters, urging the public and the media to remain patient.

He explained that details of the court martial could not yet be fully disclosed because of national security considerations and said the Armed Forces would release more information at the appropriate time.

“The issue of the court martial is not within my purview to comment on. In the interest of national security, I urge patience. In due course, all the information you require will be made available,” he said.

On international support for Nigeria’s fight against insurgency, Onoja also praised the role of the United States military, describing its assistance as valuable to recent security operations.

He clarified that the US military was not involved in direct combat operations on Nigerian soil but had been providing training, intelligence and strategic advisory support.

“As you are well aware, the United States military is primarily here to provide training and intelligence support. They do not have boots on the ground, but their support has been significant,” he added.