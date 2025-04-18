The Lagos State Police Command has denied arresting hundreds of Boko Haram suspects in Lagos.

CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, refuted this in a statement released on Friday in Lagos.

He stated that in response to allegations, the state’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olohundare Jimoh, ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter to determine the truth of the claim.

“The outcome of the investigation reveals that there is nowhere throughout Lagos State that the group mentioned in the report – Boko Haram – were seen or sighted or arrested.

“Furthermore, in the trailer park communities mentioned, the leaders, operators, and drivers in the indicated places in the report clarified to the police that there were no such elements of Boko Haram seen or arrested in those localities.

“The command, notwithstanding, deployed surveillance police detectives, the Lagos State Police Intelligence Department (SID), and other formations of the Force to the mentioned places for the purpose of verification of the claim.

“No one confirmed the presence or arrest of such group members as reported in the write-up throughout Lagos State.

“Therefore, the report in its entirety is false, malicious, and ill-intended to cause fear and apprehension in the minds of the public,” he said.

Hundeyin enjoined residents to disregard and discountenance the write-up as untrue and a figment of the imagination of the writer which was very unfortunate and despicable and should be outrightly ignored.

“Members of the public are encouraged by the Commissioner of Police to go about their duties and other means of livelihood without fear or apprehension, ” he said.

The image maker enjoined the media not to allow the use of their esteemed publications to incite fake news, and outright falsehood that could jeopardise the peace and tranquility being enjoyed in the state.

“The writer of the story is advised to verify facts and truth of any information before going to the press,” he said.