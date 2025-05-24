By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), yesterday, announced that the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) will undergo a planned maintenance shutdown.

The refinery was brought back on stream in December 2024 after five years of being inactive

A statement by NNPC Ltd’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, said the scheduled maintenance and sustainability assessment will commence on May 24, 2025.

“We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), to ensure the maintenance and assessment activities are carried out efficiently and transparently.

“NNPC Ltd remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering sustainable energy security for Nigeria.

“Further updates will be provided regularly through our official channels, including our website, media platforms, and public statements.”