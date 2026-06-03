From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The United States Congress has directed the Secretary of State to engage the Nigerian government over the trial, conviction and imprisonment of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The directive followed a resolution passed by Congress on May 22, 2026, a copy of which was obtained in Abuja by Daily Sun yesterday.

The resolution, numbered H.Res. 1321, was moved by Congressman John James, who called on Congress to urge the Nigerian government to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Kanu are conducted in full compliance with Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international human rights commitments.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on November 20, 2025, by Federal High Court, Abuja, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, after being convicted on terrorism charges filed by the Nigerian government. He is currently serving the sentence at Sokoto Prison.

Kanu and his lawyers have challenged the judgment, arguing that his conviction was founded on repealed laws.

The pro-Biafra activist subsequently filed an appeal, though hearing in the matter is yet to commence.

Beyond urging compliance with constitutional and human rights standards, the US Congress specifically called on the Nigerian government to take into account the findings of a report on Kanu’s detention by the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and act appropriately on its recommendations.

Kanu’s legal team and representatives also raised concerns about his incarceration in Sokoto Prison, noting that the facility’s distance from Abuja,

where the appeal is expected to be heard, could hamper the preparation and conduct of his case.

Concerns about his personal safety at the prison, situated in the historic seat of the caliphate, have equally been voiced.

The resolution reads in part:

“Calling on the Government of Nigeria to ensure that all legal proceedings involving Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are conducted in full accordance with Nigeria’s constitutional obligations and international human rights commitments.

“Whereas Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a political figure known for advocating on behalf of communities in southeastern Nigeria;

“Whereas Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has publicly expressed his views regarding political self-determination and governance through speech and advocacy;

“Whereas concerns have been raised regarding the circumstances of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s apprehension in Nairobi, Kenya, in June 2021, and his subsequent transfer to Nigeria;

“Whereas questions have been raised by legal observers and international bodies regarding whether this transfer complied with applicable legal standards and international obligations;

“Whereas the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, in an opinion issued on July 20, 2022, found that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s detention violated international human rights obligations and called for his release and the provision of remedies.”