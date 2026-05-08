NLC seeks emergency Pan-African labour meeting over xenophobic killings

From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for an emergency meeting of African trade union centres to address rising xenophobic attacks and killings of migrant workers in South Africa.

In a letter addressed to the Congress of South African Trade Unions, which was dated 7th of May, the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, condemned the attacks on African migrants, describing them as a threat to working-class solidarity across the continent.

The union expressed concern over the killing of migrant workers from countries including Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Somalia and Nigeria, saying many had been targeted simply for being Africans living and working in South Africa.

The NLC said the destruction of businesses and livelihoods built over the years by African migrants was unacceptable and warned that xenophobia could spread across the continent if urgent action was not taken.

According to the congress, the economic hardship facing many South Africans should not be used to justify attacks on foreign workers, arguing instead that failed government policies, unemployment and inequality were responsible for the growing tension.

“The crisis of unemployment, housing, and social services in South Africa is real, but the response of the ruling class has always been to turn the oppressed against each other,” the letter stated.

The labour centre urged COSATU to publicly condemn the attacks and mobilise workers across South Africa against xenophobia. It also called on the South African government to deploy security agencies to protect migrant workers and their businesses.

The NLC further demanded the swift prosecution of perpetrators of the attacks and compensation for victims and families affected by the violence.

The congress proposed an emergency meeting involving labour organisations under the African Regional Organisation of the International Trade Union Confederation and the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity to develop mechanisms for protecting migrant workers across African borders.

The NLC said the African labour movement was built on solidarity during struggles against apartheid and structural adjustment policies, warning that xenophobia undermines workers’ collective strength.

“There is no emancipation without solidarity. There is no liberation without the liberation of all African workers, regardless of passport,” the union said.

The congress maintained that the attacks represented not just a South African problem, but a broader crisis for the African working class, urging trade unions across the continent to unite against division and violence.