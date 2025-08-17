From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The leadership of the State Administrative Council (SAC) and State Executive Council (SEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo State branch, have rejected the Caretaker Committee purportedly constituted by its national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

According to a statement signed by the state chairman of the NLC, Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide, and Assistant Secretary, Comrade Osahon Omole, “We strongly advise the general public to disregard and therefore not give any form of legality whatsoever to the five-man caretaker committee constituted by Joe Ajaero and Odion Olaye, the former Edo NLC chairman, as Edo workers reject it outrightly.

“The so-called caretaker committee is orchestrated by Chief Odion Olaye, who once threatened that ‘Edo will burn’ if a particular politician does not win an election in Edo State. We will not allow him to continue to lead the Edo NLC council by proxy.

“We do not only reject the committee purportedly set up by Joe Ajaero and Odion Olaye, we also view the caretaker committee as an attempt to undermine the state’s stability and to carry out Olaye’s earlier threat of ‘burning down Edo State.’”

Continuing, the statement reads, “Comrade Ajaero’s personal move to impose this connived contraption has further sparked controversies.

“We wish to, on behalf of Edo workers, use this medium to warn and advise him and Olaye to retrace their steps and leave Edo workers alone as we have been enjoying very peaceful and friendly labour relations and working relations since Olaye was removed by majority members of the affiliate unions and replaced with the Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide-led executive.

“We urge Comrade Ajaero and his cohorts to focus on serious issues that concern the welfare of Nigerian workers, instead of trying to impose Odion Olaye on Edo workers through the so-called caretaker committee, which has been rejected by Edo workers.

“It is on record that the United Labour Congress (ULC) that was used to castrate the NLC at a time was a baby of Comrade Joe Ajaero. His action is again tending towards the same in Edo State. We also call on the Federal Ministry of Labour to respect the rights of workers and labour unions in Edo State, ensuring that they can operate freely without fear of intimidation or persecution by Comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Let Comrade Ajaero and his cohorts know that Edo workers are ready to resist any attempt or moves by him to impose Odion Olaye on Edo workers for the second time in the name of a caretaker committee. Edo workers are ready and solidly behind Comrade Bernard Joman Egwakhide-led NLC council in Edo State,” they said.