NIMC warns Nigerians against fake NIN correction portal

By Lawrence Agbo

The National Identity Management Commission has alerted Nigerians to a fraudulent online scheme claiming to offer free corrections of National Identification Number (NIN) records through an fake portal.

In a public advisory issued on its official X account, the commission described the circulating social media message and its accompanying web links as a phishing attempt designed to steal personal information from unsuspecting users.

According to NIMC, the fake NIN portal has no connection with the agency and should not be trusted by members of the public.

“NIMC warns the public against a fraudulent social media post claiming a free ‘Correction Portal’ is open via malicious links. This is a phishing scam,” the commission stated.

The agency reassured Nigerians that its National Identity Database remains secure and has not been compromised.

“We assure citizens that the National Identity Database is secure and fully protected,” NIMC added.

As part of its warning, the commission urged individuals not to click on suspicious links or disclose personal information through unauthorised websites claiming to provide NIN-related services.

It advised those seeking to modify or update their NIN records to use only approved platforms, including the commission’s official self-service portal and accredited enrolment centres across the country.

NIMC also encouraged Nigerians to verify information through its official communication channels and remain vigilant against online fraudsters who increasingly exploit identity-related services to target victims.

The commission further called on the public to report suspicious messages and websites offering identity management services outside recognised government platforms.