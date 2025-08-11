From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said it has successfully upgraded its diaspora enrolment platform to ensure effective service delivery and smooth management of the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment for those living outside the country.

NIMC, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Kayode Adegoke, on Monday, August 11, said the upgrade process, which was successfully completed, will, amongst many other benefits, provide a seamless, robust, more secure, efficient, and effective NIN service delivery to Nigerians in the diaspora.

“Consequently, NIMC Diaspora Front-End Partners (FEPs) have been onboarded on the upgraded system with intensive training to equip the FEPs with the prerequisite knowledge on the application and effective management of the new system.

“While all the Diaspora FEPs are required to obtain and activate their NIN enrolment licences on the upgraded platform within the next forty-eight hours (48 hours), diaspora applicants can access enrolment services from the compliant FEPs,” the statement read.

The Commission apologised for any inconvenience the platform upgrade process might have caused, noting that a dedicated service team has been set up to resolve all issues related to diaspora enrolment.

Diaspora applicants experiencing issues with NIN enrolment are advised to reach the Commission via its official portal.