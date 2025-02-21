From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Director General, National Institute for Democratic Studies (NILDS), Professor Sulaiman, has said that skills upgrade is crucial for the operational efficiency of the institute.

Sulaiman, who stated this at the opening of a two-day capacity building programme for senior staff of the institute, said enhanced capacity was imperative for the actualisation of its mandate.

The NILDS offers technical support to national and state assemblies, as well as other democratic institutions in the country.

Consequently, the DG expressed his commitment to the continued training of staff to ensure that they continue to contribute meaningfully to the realisation of the overall mandate of NILDS.

“NILDS management recognises that in order for the staff to be fully equipped to continue to deliver on the mandate of the institute, there is need to continuously train and equip staff of the institute on how to remain effective in the discharge of their duties and adapt to a constantly changing work environment.

“This is also in line with my personal principle and philosophy of building the capacity of the younger ones and in-house staff for leadership roles.

Let me also add that I will not relent in building the capacity of my staff both junior and senior staff; it is a promise I have made and a promise I will keep.

“It is my hope that at the end of the workshop, participants will have enhanced their capacity in developing effective skills in administrative management, communication and strategic planning; improved mentorship and leadership skills; practical experience in record management, and documentation; awareness of ethical standards and professionalism in legislative support roles; modern techniques in time management and enhanced productivity; and better management skills and professionalism in public service, “ the NILDS DG stated.