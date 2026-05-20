Nigerians have right to bear arms for self-defence — Bwala

By Lawrence Agbo

Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has said Nigerians have a constitutional right to defend themselves and their communities against insecurity, including applying for legal licences to bear arms permitted under the law.

Speaking during a recent interview on ARISE News, Bwala stated that the Nigerian Constitution recognises the right to private defence, stressing that citizens are not helpless in the face of growing security challenges across the country.

“The Constitution grants every Nigerian citizen the right to private defence. You have the right to defend yourself,” he said.

According to him, communities also have the collective right to organise themselves lawfully and seek government approval to possess arms allowed by law for security purposes.

“Nigerians also have a collective right to defend themselves as a vanguard in their communities by applying to the government for licences to bear arms permitted by law,” Bwala added.

The presidential aide acknowledged public concerns over insecurity and expressed regret over the current situation, while assuring citizens that the federal government remains committed to addressing the challenge.

“The government regrets the situation,” he stated.

Bwala further said President Tinubu continues to urge Nigerians to remain united, maintain faith in the government, and collaborate with security agencies and one another to overcome the crisis confronting the country.

“The president continues to enjoin Nigerians to have faith, partner together and put an end to this problem confronting us as a people,” he said.

The presidential spokesman also linked recurring insecurity to periods preceding major elections in Nigeria, arguing that political and economic interests often contribute to rising tensions and violence.

“Every eve of election in Nigeria from 2014 to 2018, 2022 and 2026, you will see that crisis increase because of this idea of crisis economy,” he said.

“But the will and spirit of the collective people is what will put an end to it,” he added.