Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Mixed reactions as court clears Jonathan to contest presidential election

The Federal High Court, Abuja, ruling, which cleared the path for former President Goodluck Jonathan to contest the 2027 presidential election, has triggered contrasting reactions across the country’s major political divides, sparking celebration in a faction of the main opposition party, indifference from the ruling party and solemn warnings from elder statesmen and civil society stakeholders.

Court restores INEC’s power to issue election timetable, activities schedule

A Federal High Court in Abuja has affirmed the powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a timetable for elections and alter it as it deems fit.

NDC built on strong domestic structures, not personalities – Dickson

National Leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, declared in Abuja on Monday night that it is built on strong democratic institutions rather than personalities, amid growing alignments by opposition politicians preparing for the next presidential election.

How Tinubu’s dialogue strategy resolved Ogoni, Malabu oil, MM2 disputes – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu has, over the last three years, deployed dialogue, reconciliation and stakeholder engagement to resolve longstanding national disputes and accelerate economic recovery.

ADC primary: Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen allege irregularities, reject results

Two of the three presidential aspirants on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have faulted the conduct of the party’s primary.