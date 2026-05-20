Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

APC senatorial primaries: Supremacy battle shifts to Abuja

A full-blown internal crisis has erupted within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in several states following the conduct of senatorial primaries, as the Presidential Villa and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party find themselves on a collision course with state governors who defied carefully signalled preferences from the presidency.

How Tinubu wore Borno garb for one week to disprove ‘fetish’ claims against me – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, yesterday, recounted an episode that occurred a few months after President Bola Tinubu took office, saying some visitors from Borno warned the President to stop wearing traditional outfits he gave him during the 2023 campaign, claiming that the garments had been used to charm him and would cause his death.

NDC screens Peter Obi for 2027 presidential race

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday screened former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primaries.

Family raises alarm as abducted UniUyo student still in captivity after N500,000 ransom

The family of Utibe Asian, a student in the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Uyo (UniUyo), has raised the alarm after paying N500,000 ransom to his abductors, yet he remains in captivity months after his abduction in Uyo metropolis on December 2 last year.

Edo will hunt Yahoo Boys with same force used against cultists – Afegbua

The Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, yesterday disclosed that the state government plans to impose the same level of sanctions on internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo boys,” as it does on kidnappers and cultists.