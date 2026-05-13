Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Wednesday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

NUT expresses concern over FG’s UTME waiver for NCE candidates. The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed concern over the Federal Government’s waiver of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) requirement for admission into Colleges of Education.

Over 70 killed as military bombs Zamfara market. No fewer than 72 people were reportedly killed after a military air strike hit Tumfa market in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State on Sunday.

Cyber threats: NASS moves to strengthen data protection. The National Assembly has said plans are on to review the National Data Protection Act ( 2023) in view of emerging threats associated with technological advancement.

Nigeria’s tax reforms key to economic growth – Minister. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has said ongoing tax reforms were designed to build a global competitive, equitable and fiscally sustainable economy.