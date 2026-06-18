Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Thursday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Terror groups Mamudawa, Lakurawa members nabbed

The Kebbi Police Command has arrested three suspected members of the Mamudawa Boko Haram sect, as well as four suspected Lakurawa bandits and their logistics suppliers in different parts of the state.

ACF tackles Amotekun over alleged ethnic profiling, deportation threat against northern women in Ondo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has condemned the alleged arrest, profiling and public parade of northern women by operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, describing the action as unconstitutional, discriminatory and a threat to Nigeria’s unity.

Graft charges: Diezani Alison-Madueke acquitted, says her name cleared

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has reacted to her acquittal by a United Kingdom court, declaring that the conclusion of her legal ordeal is not the final chapter of her story.

Nigerians tired of killings, kidnappings – Archbishop Martins

The Archbishop of Lagos, Most Reverend Adewale Martins, has expressed concern over the worsening security situation in the country, declaring that Nigerians have become exhausted by the persistent wave of killings, kidnappings and violent attacks.

JAMB says UTME original result slip out, gives guidelines for access

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can begin printing their original result slips from Wednesday, June 17, 2026.