Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Monday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Atiku shops for VP candidate in Southeast, South-South, may zone in on ex-governor

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commenced high-level nationwide consultations to select a vice presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, with sources close to his campaign confirming that the search is active, urgent and yet unresolved.

ADC: New judge fixes June 3 for Gombe’s suit against Mark, Aregbesola

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed June 3 for hearing in a suit filed by Nafiu-Bala Gombe, seeking to stop David Mark and others from parading themselves as leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Tinubu approves 1,000 forest guards, deploys rescue team after Oyo school kidnapping

President Bola Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Oyo State, ordered the deployment of a specialised rescue unit and said he would consider requests for a military base after a high-level federal delegation visited communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State yesterday, May 31.

Oyo abduction: Kidnapped principal’s husband begs govt to bring victims home

The husband of the abducted principal of Community High School, Ahoro Esiele, Professor Wole Alamu, has made an emotional appeal to the Oyo State Government to intensify efforts to secure the release of his wife and other victims abducted in Oriire Local Government recently.

Primaries: Tinubu, APC face revolt in House of Reps

Inside sources told Daily Sun that Ihonbvere had been widely regarded as a strong candidate for the deputy speaker position if the ruling party re-zones the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.