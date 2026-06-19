Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Friday

Good morning to readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Ex-military generals, others seek decisive action against banditry

Colleagues, friends and associates of the late director, Defence Information, Maj.-Gen. Abubakar Rabe (retd), have called for urgent reforms in Nigeria’s security architecture, following his death in the hands of bandits after being kidnapped in Katsina State.

Nigeria’s N200trn debt lacks clear impact, Obi raises concern

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (ADC), Peter Obi, has expressed concern over Nigeria’s rising debt profile, arguing that the country’s growing borrowings have not translated into visible improvements in the lives of ordinary citizens.

Senate forgery controversy deepens as Kingibe denies seeing Natasha’s suspension report

Fresh controversy has erupted over the six-month suspension of Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, following revelations by the lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe, that she neither saw nor signed the committee report that recommended the disciplinary action.

FG approves US, Canada, 3 other international routes for United Nigeria Airlines

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has revealed that the federal government has approved between four and five international routes for United Nigeria Airlines, naming New York, Canada and Dubai among the destinations the carrier has now been cleared to fly.

State police should protect citizens’ rights, align with federalism – Govs forum

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) says the proposed establishment of State Police must be constitutionally sound, and fully aligned with the principles of true federalism.