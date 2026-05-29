Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Friday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Insecurity: Nigerians now budget for ransom – Atiku

Amid worsening insecurity, African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has said Nigerians now budget for ransom, the same way they budget for school fees.

2027: Omo-Agege joins NDC, declares for Delta Central

Former Deputy President of the 9th Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has officially defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), a day after he announced his exit from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Q3 2025: Nigeria missed oil revenue target by 62%, recorded 41.57% spending shortfall

Nigeria’s oil revenue performance deteriorated sharply in the third quarter of 2025 and missed budget expectations by a wide margin.

May 29: Hardship, poverty, insecurity persist

Nigerians across the six geopolitical zones have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, declaring that the core promises of prosperity, security and the rule of law remain unfulfilled 27 years after the historic return to civilian rule.

APC debunks reports of nullified primaries nationwide

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false reports alleging that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) nullified the recently concluded primary elections conducted across states of the federation.