Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Friday

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Court annuls INEC deadline for parties’ election timetable

The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has set aside the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for being inconsistent with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

CBN gives banks more time as legal hurdles stall recapitalisation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that deposit money banks (DMBs) yet to meet the ongoing recapitalisation requirements will continue operations while they work through legal and regulatory challenges that have slowed their compliance process.

Marwa urges Nigerians to counter toxic pop culture glamourising drug abuse

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd) has urged Nigerians to rise against the toxic pop culture that glamorises abuse of illicit substances as an acceptable lifestyle, especially among youths.

2027: NASS, INEC sued over obnoxious provisions of Electoral Act 2026

An Abuja-based legal practitioner and human rights activist has dragged the National Assembly and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the Federal High Court over alleged obnoxious provisions of the 2026 Electoral Act, which he said constitute legislative criminality and democratic sabotage.

Shettima tasks military commanders with sustaining pressure on terrorists in North East

Vice President Kashim Shettima has charged military commanders to sustain coordinated pressure on terrorist groups while strengthening intelligence, technology and civil-military cooperation to consolidate gains in the North-East.