Nigerian Newspapers: Major stories on Friday

Good morning to our readers. Daily Sun brings you the major stories from Nigerian Newspapers:

Nigeria to deploy AI, anti-drone technology to boost security. Nigeria is set to strengthen its defence architecture with the deployment of artificial intelligence-powered surveillance systems and advanced anti-drone technology as part of efforts to modernise the country’s military capabilities.

How Desmond Elliot’s role in Obasa’s impeachment almost cost me chief of staff job – Gbajabiamila. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, says he nearly lost his job due to Desmond Elliot’s alleged role in the Lagos State House of Assembly speakership crisis that led to the brief removal and reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa.

Debts: Tinubu running Ponzi economy, says ADC. The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has said it is alarming that the Federal Government is making moves to obtain a fresh loan of $1.25 billion from the World Bank.

2027: PDP, APM forge mega alliance to challenge APC. In a moment that reverberated far beyond the ancient walls of Mapo Hall Arcade, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday, formally announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election while simultaneously unveiling a sweeping new political coalition between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) under the banner of the Reset Nigeria Movement.