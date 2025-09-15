Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, has responded to the call-out by track star, Tobi Amusan, who alleged that the kits supplied to athletes for the ongoing World Championships in Tokyo were substandard.

Amusan, who is the 100m hurdles record holder, expressed displeasure via her Snapchat account, where she showed fans and followers what she was given for the sports competition.

She also criticised the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) for what she referred to as poor organisation and lack of professionalism.

In his reply while appearing on Channels Television, Dikko stated that the kits, which were procured through sportswear company HiRacer, were of international standard.

“The kits are not inferior. I thought the AFN should have been praised for quickly getting the transaction with HiRacer.

“If you look at other countries, they are also using similar kits from HiRacer. It is just probably about the packaging because it was not put in a box or bought in bulk like others are doing.

“Probably she has an issue with the packaging, the quantity, yes. But the Athletics Federation of Nigeria has already explained that they are providing the kits in bits and pieces, so it shouldn’t really be an issue,” he said.

“The athletes have been using the same kits, and those kits are comparable in quality to what any other athlete is using. That is the situation with the kits,” Dikko added.