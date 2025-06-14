From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has inducted 6,195 newly recruited soldiers to bolster its efforts against insecurity, following the Passing Out Parade (PoP) for the 88 Regular Recruit Intake (RRI) at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The recruits, who began their six-month intensive training on January 13, 2025, are set to address various security challenges, including insurgency in the North East, banditry and cattle rustling in the North West, farmers-herders clashes in the North Central, secessionist agitations and cultism in the South East, and militancy and vandalism of critical infrastructure in the South South and South West.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the reviewing officer at the ceremony, congratulated the new soldiers and urged them to be loyal, dedicated, and determined in tackling insecurity.

“As you pass out today and take your place in this noble profession, be aware that you will form part of our nation’s solutions to the challenges of terrorism and insurgency. Therefore, wherever you are deployed, your actions must be a reflection of your training, and you must display courage in the face of adversity,” Oluyede said.

He emphasised that their actions could determine the survival of themselves and their comrades, stressing the importance of reliability. “You cannot afford to be found wanting at any time,” he added.

Oluyede charged the recruits to uphold the Nigerian Army’s core values—discipline, loyalty, integrity, selfless service, courage, and respect for others—while remaining trustworthy and committed to excellence.

“On my part as your Chief of Army Staff, I will ensure that you have the tools to execute your tasks, and your welfare is my topmost priority as espoused in my Command Philosophy,” he assured.

Post-Depot, the soldiers will undergo advanced military training to master weapons, equipment, and specialised skills to enhance their proficiency in combat.

The induction of these 6,195 recruits, out of an initial 6,450 candidates (255 could not complete the training), is part of a strategic effort to boost the army’s operational capacity across various theatres nationwide.