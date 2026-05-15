Nigeria leads Africa in digital trade, attracts highest tech FDI — Oduwole

By Lawrence Agbo

Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, has said Nigeria currently leads Africa in digital trade and remains the continent’s top destination for foreign direct investment in the technology sector.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the minister described Nigeria as Africa’s digital trade champion, noting that Nigeria’s growing influence in the tech ecosystem has made it the leading hub for investors seeking opportunities in Africa’s digital economy.

“Nigeria is the digital trade champion for Africa; others are looking to us for digital public infrastructure across the board,” Oduwole said.

She added that the country’s technology community continues to attract the highest level of Foreign Direct Investment globally within that sector, further strengthening Nigeria’s economic position on the continent.

“Nigeria’s tech community attracts the highest market for Foreign Direct Investment across the world in that sector,” she stated.

Oduwole also provided updates on the trade and investment gains from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent trips to Kenya and Rwanda, explaining that the visits were aimed at deepening intra-African trade and strengthening Nigeria’s economic ties with key African economies.

She said the engagements focused on attracting investment, expanding market access for Nigerian businesses and improving regional cooperation under the broader African trade framework.

According to the minister, the administration is positioning Nigeria not only as a major economic player in Africa but also as a continental leader in innovation, trade integration and digital transformation.

She stressed that the Tinubu administration remains committed to using technology and strategic trade partnerships to drive long-term economic growth and create stronger opportunities for Nigerian businesses across Africa.