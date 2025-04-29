From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has urged Nigeria to shift from reliance on crude oil to achieve sustainable prosperity through investments in education, entrepreneurship, and technology.

Speaking on Tuesday, April 29, at the commissioning of an IT Community Centre donated by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu to the Oladipo Alayande School of Science in Oke-Bola, Ibadan, Makinde stressed the need to align with global development trends.

“This ICT Centre is a valuable gift to Ibadan, and I thank the First Lady for making it possible,” Makinde said. “We must understand that oil and natural resources alone cannot guarantee economic success. True prosperity comes from investing in people, fostering innovation, and preparing for the future.”

He warned that oil could soon lose value, like coal did decades ago, and emphasised empowering citizens with skills. “That’s why this centre is so important, and I assure you we will fully utilise it.”

Makinde praised Senator Tinubu and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for the centre’s quality, noting that Information Technology (IT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are vital for Nigeria’s future. Oyo First Lady, Engr. Tamunominini Makinde, thanked Tinubu for naming the centre after Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande, former Minister of Industry, and for selecting Oyo State under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI). “This marks the completion of the first phase of the project,” she said.

Senator Tinubu highlighted the RHI’s focus on digital access and empowering women and girls through ICT education. “This is the third ICT centre we’ve commissioned, with 10 more under construction nationwide,” she said. “ICT skills open doors for women and youth, allowing them to participate more actively in the economy.” She urged the community to maximise the centre’s benefits.

Earlier, Makinde met with traditional rulers, emphasising their role in governance and urging Tinubu to involve them in security discussions. The event also featured food distribution to vulnerable groups under the RHI Food Outreach Scheme.

Dignitaries included 11 governors’ wives, former Oyo First Lady Alhaja Mutiat Ladoja, Deputy Governor Barrister Bayo Lawal and his wife Ajibola, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Bosun Tijani, state executive council members, and traditional rulers like the Alaafin of Oyo, Ooni of Ife, and representatives of the Olubadan and Soun of Ogbomoso.