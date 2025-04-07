From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Niger Delta based group, the South South Revolutionary Coalition (SOSORC) has charged the Federal Government to review the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Presidential Amnesty Program (PAP), as well as other interventionist programs in the region, to ensure that there are in line with their respective mandates.

The coalition, which gave the charge at a press briefing, on Monday, in Abuja, also urged the government to take urgent steps to address the challenges of oil spill, environmental degradation, as well as give adequate compensation to those whose sources of livelihood have been destroyed by oil exploration in the region.

The convener of the coalition, Cicero Afure, while speaking at the press briefing, implored the government to mandate oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to relocate their operational and administrative headquarters to the region, so as to enhance the development of the area.

According to him, “Much has not been done to address the plight & marginalization of the south-south people, however, we commend Mr. president for the establishment of South-South Development Commission (SSDC), we demand for youths representation in the commission.

“We demand that the federal government should review the activities of the NDDC, PAP and other intervention body of the region to reflect the current needs of the people and end the politicization of NDDC and all other Niger-Delta intervention bodies by engaging accountable and professional personalities, not unaccountable political party agents, to implement the developmental programs of the agencies for the interests of the people and not for the benefits of few political party members.”

Afure added that “SOSORC reiterate that the federal government should as matter of urgency address the problems of oil spillage, environmental degradation and provide compensation for the damages suffered, due to oil exploration that has deprived our people of healthy living condition, destroy our farmlands and deprived our parents of sustainable means of livelihood.

“We also demand that FGN should as matter of urgency developed and re-open the seaports in Delta, Rivers and other parts of the South-South region to enhance job creation, meaning youths engagement and economic development of the people

“SOSORC disagree with the current 13% derivation provided for the oil producing States, we demand for true federalism, equitable distribution of the nation resources and reiterate the agitation for resource control as advocated for by the 1999 league of Niger-Delta Governors. ”

The coalition, while condemning oil, kidnapping and banditry, reaffirmed its commitment “to a united Nigeria of sustainable development, with security of lives and properties, justice, equity and fairness for all citizens and regions.”