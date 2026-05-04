NHRC condemns attack on journalists, seeks accountability

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for zero tolerance toward attacks on journalists and media organisations, stressing that press freedom remains essential to democratic governance.

Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu made the call in a statement marking the 2026 World Press Freedom Day, observed annually on May 3.

While admonishing journalists to uphold professionalism, ethical standards and committed to truth, Ojukwu emphasized that a free, independent, and pluralistic media is critical not only for safeguarding human rights but also for sustaining and deepening democracy.

He noted a strong link between press freedom and democratic development, explaining that societies where the media operate without interference tend to enjoy greater accountability, transparency, and citizen participation.

Ojukwu described press freedom as a fundamental right guaranteed under Section 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, as well as under various regional and international human rights frameworks to which Nigeria is a signatory.

According to him, any attack on journalists is a direct assault on democracy and the public’s right to access information. He expressed concern over ongoing reports of intimidation, arbitrary arrests, physical assaults, and online harassment targeting media professionals across the country.

The NHRC boss also condemned the killing of journalists in the line of duty, warning that such incidents create fear, encourage self-censorship, and weaken democratic accountability.

Ojukwu disclosed that the Commission has begun systematically documenting and tracking violations of press freedom nationwide. He said the findings will be made public as part of efforts to strengthen transparency and support evidence-based advocacy for journalists’ protection.

He urged government institutions, security agencies, and non-state actors to avoid actions that hinder lawful media activities, while also calling on law enforcement authorities to conduct prompt and transparent investigations into all reported cases of attacks on journalists.

“Silence in the face of attacks on journalists emboldens further violations and erodes public trust,” he stated.