From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, has congratulated Mr. Eze Anaba on his re-election as president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), describing his unopposed victory as a glowing testament to his unyielding integrity, inclusive leadership and unassailable commitment to the ideals of credible journalism.

In a message by his spokesman, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Otu also felicitated the newly elected General Secretary, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, managing director/editor-in-chief of The Sun Publishing Ltd, and Deputy President, Dr. Abu Sabastine Mohammed, among other executives elected at the Guild’s Biennial National Convention held in Enugu.

“The composition of the new executive reflects a healthy blend of experience and innovation. It is a reassuring signal that the future of editorial leadership in Nigeria remains in capable hands,” Governor said.

Dr. Iyobosa Uwugiaren was elected treasurer to succeed Publisher of Nigerian Xpress, Mr. Steve Nwosu, who has completed the mandatory two terms on a position.

While commending the outgoing officers, including Mr. Nwosu for what he called “years of dedicated service that helped reposition the Guild as a bastion of press freedom and professional excellence,” the governor praised the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, calling it “a model worthy of emulation by other professional bodies and political institutions alike.”

Reaffirming his administration’s belief in a free, responsible and development-driven press, he added: “In Cross River State, we see the media not as an adversary but as a critical partner in governance. I look forward to deeper collaboration with the Nigerian Guild of Editors in advancing truth, accountability and national cohesion through ethical journalism.”

For the standing committees, Rose Moses, Olabisi Deji-Folutile and Juliet Bumah will represent the West Zone.

The North zone produced Umoru Ibrahim and Paulyn Ugbodaga while Chinedu Max Egere and Ikpong Essien-Udom are for the East.

The Vice Presidents for West, Dr. Kabir Alabi and his counterpart for the East, Mr. Sheddy Ozoene were returned unopposed while Mr. Hamza Idris is now vice president (North). Also re-elected are Assistant Secretary, Mr. Gabriel Akinadewo and Social/Publicity Secretary, Mr. Charles Kalu.