New welfare deal for Nigerian workers

The Federal and State Governments have reaffirmed their commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers through fair wages and decent work across the country. The pledges were made during the 2026 May Day celebration, on May 1. International Workers’ Day, observed on May 1 every year, recognises the contributions of workers and the labour movement worldwide.

This year’s celebration had the theme; “Insecurity, poverty, bane of decent work.” The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, who spoke on the occasion, acknowledged the impact of economic hardship, rising cost of living, and insecurity on Nigerian workers, stating that these challenges directly affect families, communities, and the nation’s stability.

The minister pledged government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare through wage reforms, stressing that the recently implemented minimum wage marks a starting point in that regard. According to the minister, “the recently implemented minimum wage is not the end of our journey, but a step toward ensuring that every worker earns a living wage that reflects both dignity and fairness.” He added that the government is working with labour unions and state governments to ensure compliance, stressing that decent work must never be compromised at any level.

The promises resonated in the states. In Katsina State, Governor Dikko Radda assured workers of his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare and that of citizens across the state. From Benue, the governor, Hyacinth Alia, assured that his administration would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare, implement supportive policies, and enhance their capacity.

While commending the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliate unions in the state for consistently resolving trade disputes through dialogue rather than confrontation, Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, disclosed that the ongoing rehabilitation of the State Secretariat Complex would improve the work environment and boost efficiency and productivity on the part of the workers.

Equally, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, remarked that the National Assembly was aware of the challenges workers face, from rising costs of living to workplace demands and assured that the Senate will remain unwavering in legislating for a living wage, safer workplaces, pension reforms, and policies that expand job creation and protect the dignity of Labour. The commitments from the Federal Government, National Assembly and state governors, are commendable. They underscore the importance and value of the workers in the development of the country.

The place of the workers in the country’s development and value chain cannot be overemphasised. Workers are the backbone of national growth, productivity and sustainable development. Without labour, there can be no progress, productivity or sustainable national development. It goes without saying that the strength of Nigeria lies in the resilience, dedication and sacrifices of its workers. The Nigerian workers remain the driving force of the nation’s growth and shared prosperity. Any attempt to diminish the importance of Nigerian workers will not bode well for the country.

Unfortunately, these pledges by the government at all levels during Workers’ Day have almost become annual rituals that are often hardly fulfilled. Despite the promises of enhancing the workers’ wellbeing, some states are yet to pay the N70,000 national minimum wage. In a system that is characterised by inflation and rising cost of living, reneging on such pledge, is not encouraging. A worker is entitled to his wage. The dignity of labour must be respected.

Apart from salary increase, other benefits such as housing and transport allowances should be increased. The current minimum wage can hardly take care of any worker. Let the government shore up the value of the naira. There is need to address the rising cost of living and stabilise the fluctuations in the prices of goods and services.

The economic reforms of the government should be given human face. Any reform that does not reflect on the lives of Nigerians cannot be in their interest. The primary responsibility of the government remains security and welfare of the people. The living condition of the Nigerian worker today is piteous. With the escalating cost of living and prices of goods, workers cannot meet their monthly obligations. Inflation has eaten very deep into the meagre earnings of families. The prices of basic food items have also gone up.

Electricity tariff has been hiked beyond the reach of the common man. Not addressing the welfare of the workers adequately is a recipe for corruption. Let there be housing and other loans for workers. This is not the time to embark on needless projects. We call for drastic reduction of cost of governance at all levels. All the loopholes through which money is siphoned should be equally plugged and the savings deployed to funding education and health.