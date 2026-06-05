New UK visa rules threaten universities’ ability to recruit foreign students

The United Kingdom has introduced tougher immigration measures that could prevent universities from recruiting international students if they fail to meet stricter compliance standards, in a move aimed at reducing visa abuse and curbing rising asylum claims.

Under the new rules announced by the UK Home Office, universities risk losing their licence to sponsor foreign students if more than five per cent of visa applications linked to their institutions are refused. The threshold was previously set at 10 per cent.

The latest measures form part of a broader effort by British authorities to tighten oversight of student migration routes, which officials say have increasingly been linked to asylum claims and irregular migration concerns.

In addition to the lower visa refusal threshold, universities will now be required to maintain a minimum student enrolment rate of 95 per cent and a course completion rate of 90 per cent. The previous benchmarks stood at 90 per cent and 85 per cent respectively.

The Home Office said high dropout rates could indicate that some students were entering the country for purposes other than education, while elevated visa refusal rates might suggest inadequate screening of applicants by sponsoring institutions.

“High drop-out rates can indicate students have entered the illegal working economy rather than studied, while high visa rejection rates or low enrolment figures suggest some institutions have not done enough due diligence on applicants,” the Home Office said.

The policy comes months after the UK government imposed what it described as an “emergency brake” on study visas issued to nationals of Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan following concerns over growing asylum applications from those countries.

British authorities said asylum claims linked to students have declined by about 30 per cent over the past year following tighter enforcement measures.

The Home Office also disclosed that it has contacted more than 306,000 students whose visas are approaching expiration, warning that unfounded asylum applications would be rejected and that individuals without legal permission to remain in the country would face removal.

The new rules are expected to have significant implications for universities that rely heavily on international students for revenue, while also raising concerns among prospective students planning to study in the UK.