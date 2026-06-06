New Police Commissioner, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu assumes duty in Benue

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

A new Commissioner of Police, CP Cletus Nwadiogbu has officially assumed duty as the 44th Commissioner of Police in the Benue State Command.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Udeme Edet and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

CP Nwadiogbu, who resumed on 4th June, 2026, has assured the people of Benue State of his unwavering commitment to intelligence-led policing, proactive crime prevention, community partnership and the protection of lives and property across the state.

He emphasized that the Command under his leadership will remain focused on combating all forms of crime and criminality while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies, traditional institutions, religious leaders, community stakeholders and law-abiding citizens in the collective pursuit of peace and security.

Nwadiogbu therefore called on Benue residents to continue supporting the Police with timely and credible information capable of enhancing public safety and effective policing across the state.

According to the statement, the Benue State Police Command has welcomed the new Commissioner, assuring members of the public of its continued commitment to professionalism, accountability and quality service delivery in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police.

The statement said CP Nwadiogbu is an indigene of Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. He was born on 24th April, 1968, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 10th June, 1994, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and has rendered over 30 years of dedicated, professional and meritorious service to the nation.

The statement read “The Commissioner of Police is a distinguished scholar, seasoned police officer and administrator. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Degree in Government from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), a Master of Science (MSc.) Degree in International Relations and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Degree in International Relations from the University of Uyo. He is also a member of the Nigerian Political Science Association.

“CP Nwadiogbu underwent his foundational police training as a Cadet ASP and has attended several professional and strategic courses within the Nigeria Police Force, including the Basic Police Mobile Force Course, Advanced Detective Course (ADC), Tactical Leadership and Command Course (TLCC), Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), as well as other career development and command courses.

“Throughout his distinguished career, CP Nwadiogbu has served in several operational, investigative, administrative and command capacities across the country.

“Following his One-Year Attachment at Obudu Division, Cross River State Command, he served as Officer-in-Charge of Yahe Police Station yala LGA, Divisional Traffic Officer and Divisional Crime Officer of Ogoja Division. He subsequently served as Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Odukpani, Nsit Atai, Mbo, Ibeno, Onna, Eastern Obolo, Uruan, Ugep, uruan Divisions of Akwa Ibom State.

“He thereafter served as the divisional police officer of Ugep and Efut Divisions, Cross River State. He also served as State Commander, Federal Highway Patrol, Akwa Ibom State Command, and was among the pioneer investigators of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Abuja.

“His outstanding performance earned him higher responsibilities including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Operations, Cross River State Command, and Area Commander, Okigwe, Imo State Command.

“He was later appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Department of Finance and Administration, Taraba State Command and CP Courses and Training, Nigeria Police Academy Wudil Kano (POLAC). Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, he served as Deputy Commandant, Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil, Kano State, where he contributed significantly to the training, mentorship and professional development of cadet officers and future leaders of the Nigeria Police Force.”