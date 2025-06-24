By Henry Uche

Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), through its flagship learning platform, the NESG Academy, is set to host a high-impact webinar titled: “Enabling Enterprise: Success Toolkit for MSMEs in Nigeria.”

The free webinar taking place on Wednesday was designed to equip micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with practical tools and insights to drive growth, resilience, and sustainability in today’s dynamic business landscape. This knowledge-sharing session will bring together MSME operators, startups, trade associations, cooperatives, business students, and aspiring entrepreneurs across Nigeria and beyond.

A statement from the Ms. Ayanyinka Ayanlowo, (Acting Head), Strategic Communications & Advocacy at NESG, affirmed that the session aims to ignite informed conversations around entrepreneurship, professional development, and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking ahead of the webinar, Gbemisola Ibrahim, Head of Workforce Management and Academy at the NESG, emphasized the critical role of MSMEs in Nigeria’s economy saying: “MSMEs contribute nearly 48% to Nigeria’s GDP. From agriculture to technology, these enterprises form the economic backbone of the nation. Yet, many still lack access to the practical knowledge needed to scale and succeed. This webinar offers a timely and relevant intervention to empower our local entrepreneurs and stimulate enterprise development.”

According to Ibrahim, “Our monthly webinars are more than knowledge-sharing sessions — they are a call to action for individuals seeking to make meaningful contributions to their communities and the broader economy. At the NESG Academy, we believe that informed citizens are the foundation of sustainable development.”

The session will be led by Mrs. Morounfayo Williams, Executive Director of Rely Supply Limited and Managing Consultant at Simply Exponential Consult Ltd. A seasoned ILO-certified SIYB (Start and Improve Your Business) Master Trainer. Mrs. Williams brings a wealth of expertise in health and safety, vocational training, and women’s economic empowerment.

She has previously served as Vice President of NNEW and Chairperson of the Lagos Working Committee of the Association of Nigerian Women Business Networks (ANWBN).

The event aligns with the NESG Academy’s broader commitment to nurturing value-driven citizens and promoting civic engagement through education.

The June edition of the NESG Academy Webinar Series promises valuable insights and actionable strategies for MSMEs for profitable expansions and productivity. To register for the free webinar, visit: https://lnkd.in/dBguQPHq