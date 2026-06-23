NELFUND: NAOSS demands probe into student loan disbursement at Ogun poly

The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has called on the management of DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic to explain in clear terms alleged deductions in NELFUND student loans at the institution.

This was contained in a Tuesday statement signed by National President, NAOSS, Aare Oluwafemi Ajayi.

The student body said information reaching it suggested unauthorised deductions by the institution, a situation it described as condemnation, disturbing and unacceptable.

The statement reads, “What was designed as a strategic intervention by the Federal Government to ease the financial burden on Nigerian students is now being threatened by alleged acts of exploitation and financial impropriety.

“Reports indicate that the sum of ₦355,000 was disbursed per student through NELFUND, whereas the actual school fees payable stand at approximately ₦236,000.

“This leaves a balance of ₦119,000 belonging to each affected student.

“The refusal or failure of the institution to refund this excess amount raises serious questions and creates a strong perception of fraudulent intent.”

NAOSS expressed grave concern over what it said appeared to be a calculated attempt to deprive students of funds rightfully belonging to them.

The statement emphasised that NELFUND was established to expand access to education and alleviate financial hardship, not to serve as a channel for institutional profiteering at the expense of students.

“Furthermore, we call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to launch a thorough investigation into this matter and uncover any form of financial misconduct.

“Institutions entrusted with the future of Nigerian students must not be allowed to convert public intervention funds into instruments of exploitation,” the statement further reads.

The national leadership of NAOSS said it remained resolute in its commitment to defending the rights, welfare, and financial interests of Ogun State students.

It said, “We demand immediate refunds, full transparency, and accountability from the management of DS Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic.

“The era of treating students as helpless spectators to administrative excesses is over.

“Justice must prevail, and every affected student must receive what rightfully belongs to them.”