From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) said on Monday that it has commenced the disbursement of April 2025 upkeep payments to eligible student-beneficiaries across the country.

Mrs. Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the Director of Strategic Communications, NELFUND, announced this in a statement released in Abuja

She noted that while most payments have been successfully processed, a small number of beneficiaries may experience a delay due to the recent upgrade on the NELFUND payment and application processing system designed to enhance security and support the timely disbursement of upkeep allowances in subsequent payment cycles.

She stated that NELFUND is working closely with relevant stakeholders to resolve the issues promptly and ensure that all eligible students receive their entitlements without further delay.

Oluwatuyi said that NELFUND remains committed to transparency, operational excellence, and the timely delivery of student support in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She appreciated the patience and cooperation of all stakeholders as NELFUND continued to improve service delivery for the benefit of Nigerian students.