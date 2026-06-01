From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered consignments of high-potency illicit drugs concealed in water purifier machines shipped to Lagos from the Netherlands.

The illicit drug consignments, mainly ketamine weighing three kilogrammes and 199 grammes of MDMA (Ecstasy) pills, carefully hidden in the water purifier machines, were discovered and seized at a courier company in Lagos on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

In Kaduna, NDLEA operatives arrested a couple, Musa Sunday and Mercy Sunday, along with another suspect, Salomi Ezekiel, 38, following the seizure of 100 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 1,246 kilograms from their residence in the Gonin Gora area of Kaduna on Sunday, May 24.

In another interdiction operation in the state, NDLEA officers on patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna highway near Jere on the same day intercepted a 30-year-old suspect, Sunusi Musa, with 380 rounds of 7.62mm military-grade ammunition allegedly being transported to Katsina State.

The suspect and the exhibits have since been handed over to the appropriate security agency for further action.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives in Niger State, acting on credible intelligence, raided a warehouse at Gidan Kukah in Bosso LGA, where 457 kilograms of skunk were recovered on Wednesday, May 27. A suspect, Godwin Zakka, 46, was also arrested at his residence in Gbeganu, Minna, in connection with the seizure.

In Enugu, operatives on patrol along the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway on Thursday, May 28, intercepted a Taraba State-bound commercial vehicle marked JAY-158-YF. A search of the bus led to the recovery of 22,000 pills of tramadol, 100 ampoules of pentazocine and 200 grams of bromazepam, while a suspect, James Maigari Wisdom, was arrested.

Commands and formations of the agency across the country also sustained their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities during the past week.

These included enlightenment lectures at Government Secondary School, Adiabo, Cross River State; St Patrick’s Memorial College, Wukari, Taraba State; Roman Catholic Mission Nursery and Primary School, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; and Kings Secondary School, Amawbia, Anambra State, among others.

While commending officers and personnel of the Kaduna, Niger and Enugu commands, as well as those of DOGI, for the arrests and seizures, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Marwa (retd), appreciated their efforts at balancing drug supply reduction with WADA sensitisation activities and urged them not to relent.