NDC zones presidency to South for single term

09 May 2026 3:28 pm WAT

John Ogunsemore By
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NDC House
Enugu State

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the South for a single four-year term in office.

The decision was taken at the party’s ongoing maiden National Convention.

SunOnline reports that Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the 10th National Assembly, moved the motion which was adopted by other delegates.

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The delegates also resolved that the presidential ticket should be automatically zoned to the North in 2031.

The decision has placed former presidential candidate, Peter Obi and other Southern aspirants in an advantageous position for the party’s ticket.

Details later…

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