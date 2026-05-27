NDC urges consensus, sets NASS, guber primaries at LG HQs

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has encouraged consensus arrangements among aspirants ahead of its party primaries, announcing that primaries and affirmations for House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential positions will hold at various local government headquarters across the country.

The party disclosed this after formally adopting the report of its Screening Committee, chaired by former governor Sam Egwu, following consultations involving the National Working Committee (NWC), the Selection Committee and other stakeholders.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, the NDC said the meeting was attended by the party’s National Chairman, presidential aspirant Peter Obi and other senior officials.

The meeting, which was attended by the National Chairman of the party, the presidential aspirant, His Excellency Peter Obi, and senior party officials, reviewed the outcome of the screening exercise and the modalities for the forthcoming party primaries.

The statement read: “Following consultations and in consideration of the limited time available, the party resolved that all aspirants who purchased Expression of Interest Forms will be permitted to participate in the primaries within their respective constituencies.

“Successful aspirants emerging from the primaries will thereafter proceed to the party’s National Secretariat for documentation, payment of nomination fees, and completion of all necessary nomination formalities.

“The party has also constituted and deployed primary election teams made up of senior officials and experienced party administrators to all states of the federation to oversee and conduct the exercise in collaboration with local stakeholders and party leaders.

“In line with party guidelines, primaries for State Assembly positions shall be conducted through direct primaries at the constituency level, while affirmations and primaries for House of Representatives, Senate, governorship and presidential positions shall take place at the various local government headquarters.

“Final results from the exercises will be announced at the party’s National Secretariat by the Selection Committee and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“The NDC strongly encourages consensus arrangements wherever possible in the overall interest of party unity, stability and democratic consolidation.

“The party reiterates its commitment to inclusiveness and encourages women and youth participation at all levels of the electoral process. Delegates and party officials have also been advised to pay close attention to aspirants with proven electoral value and grassroots acceptance.

“Furthermore, the NDC maintains a zero-tolerance stance on violence, intimidation, threats and disorderly conduct. The party warns that strict disciplinary measures will be taken against any individual or group found engaging in acts capable of undermining the credibility and peaceful conduct of the primaries.

“An Appeal Panel will also be inaugurated to address complaints and grievances that may arise during the exercise.

“The party acknowledges that the current primaries are being conducted under significant time constraints, which made it impossible to fully deploy the electronic voting and collation system originally designed for party primaries and congresses. However, the leadership assures members that this shall be the last manual primary election conducted by the NDC.

“Future party primaries will be fully digitised in line with the party’s commitment to transparency, accountability, efficiency and modern democratic practices.

“The NDC therefore calls on all aspirants, stakeholders, supporters, security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cooperate fully in ensuring peaceful, credible, transparent and successful primaries across the federation.

“As a party committed to nation-building and institutional democracy, the NDC remains determined to build an enduring modern political institution that will outlive individual ambitions and serve the long-term interests of the Nigerian people.”