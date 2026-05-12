By Chinenye Anuforo

The Nigerian Bar Association Section on Business Law (NBA-SBL) has announced plans for its 20th Annual International Business Law Conference, with stakeholders expected to examine how policy reforms can better translate into investment growth and sustainable economic development.

With the theme, “Beyond Reforms: Measuring Policy Impact,” the conference is scheduled to hold in Abuja from June 8 to June 10, 2026 and is expected to bring together legal practitioners, policymakers, regulators, business leaders, investors and innovators.

Speaking on the significance of the milestone, Chair of NBA-SBL, Ozofu ‘Latunde Ogiemudia, said the conference has grown beyond a professional gathering into a platform influencing business growth and economic development in Nigeria.

According to her, this year’s theme reflects the need to move beyond discussions about reforms to assessing their actual impact on businesses, institutions and the wider economy.

“Twenty years on, this conference has evolved into more than a gathering of professionals; it is a platform that actively shapes how law supports business growth and economic development in Nigeria,” she said.

She added that the focus of the conference would be on identifying what has changed, what is working and what should be improved to drive sustainable progress.

The Chair of the Conference Planning Committee (CPC) also stated that the programme was designed to deliver practical value to participants through real-life case studies, expert panels and solution-driven discussions.

According to the organisers, the conference will feature keynote sessions and conversations around business law, finance, governance, technology and policy development.

Other News NBA-SBL intensifies push for legal reforms to boost business growth

NBA-SBL said the event would also provide opportunities for networking and partnerships among stakeholders across different sectors.

The conference is supported by headline sponsors including Aluko & Oyebode, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe, and Banwo & Ighodalo.

NBA-SBL noted that the conference remains part of its broader commitment to advancing business law practice and contributing to policy development in Nigeria.

Early bird registration, which opened earlier, closes on May 15, 2026, while interested participants can register through the official conference portal.

The organisers also said updates, speaker announcements and programme highlights would be shared via the association’s official platforms ahead of the event.

———————